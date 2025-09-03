Vikran Engineering's IPO Journey: A Mixed Start on the Stock Exchange

Vikran Engineering's initial public offering (IPO) showed a volatile start as shares ended more than 1% below their issue price, finishing at Rs 95.64 on the BSE and Rs 95.71 on the NSE.

The IPO attracted substantial interest, being subscribed 23.59 times, raising a staggering Rs 772 crore, set within a price band of Rs 92-97 per share. Despite this massive subscription, stocks began with gains but eventually settled at a discount on their first trading day.

The Mumbai-based firm plans to use Rs 541 crore from the fresh issue for working capital and the remainder for general corporate purposes, bolstering its comprehensive engineering service offerings.

