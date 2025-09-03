India's Export Strategy: Navigating US Tariff Challenges

In a critical meeting, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal pledged robust support to Indian exporters grappling with tough US tariff hikes. The minister outlined the government's strategy to safeguard exporters' interests amidst shifting international trade landscapes.

Key discussions with export promotion councils and industry associations highlighted the necessity for product quality upgrades, supply chain diversification, and exploring new markets. These efforts aim to counteract the substantial 50% US tariff on Indian goods.

Despite the challenges, July saw a 7.29% increase in Indian exports. The government is pushing forward with a Rs 2,250 crore export promotion mission, opting for liquidity easing measures and sector-specific strategies over direct subsidy support to combat widening trade deficits and promote economic resilience.

