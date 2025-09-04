Bird Strike Grounds Air India Express Flight

An Air India Express flight scheduled from Vijayawada to Bengaluru was unexpectedly cancelled following a bird strike, according to an official statement on Thursday.

The incident occurred when an eagle collided with the aircraft's nose while it was taxiing in preparation for takeoff. As a result, the airline had no option but to cancel the flight and organize alternative arrangements for the stranded passengers.

The bird strike took place as the airplane was maneuvering on the runway, preventing it from taking off and leading to travel disruptions for those on board.

