Bird Strike Grounds Air India Express Flight
An Air India Express flight from Vijayawada to Bengaluru was cancelled due to a bird strike. An eagle hit the aircraft's nose while taxiing, forcing the airline to cancel the flight and arrange alternative transportation for passengers. The incident occurred before takeoff on the runway.
An Air India Express flight scheduled from Vijayawada to Bengaluru was unexpectedly cancelled following a bird strike, according to an official statement on Thursday.
The incident occurred when an eagle collided with the aircraft's nose while it was taxiing in preparation for takeoff. As a result, the airline had no option but to cancel the flight and organize alternative arrangements for the stranded passengers.
The bird strike took place as the airplane was maneuvering on the runway, preventing it from taking off and leading to travel disruptions for those on board.
