Left Menu

Bird Strike Grounds Air India Express Flight

An Air India Express flight from Vijayawada to Bengaluru was cancelled due to a bird strike. An eagle hit the aircraft's nose while taxiing, forcing the airline to cancel the flight and arrange alternative transportation for passengers. The incident occurred before takeoff on the runway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 04-09-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 11:55 IST
Bird Strike Grounds Air India Express Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India Express flight scheduled from Vijayawada to Bengaluru was unexpectedly cancelled following a bird strike, according to an official statement on Thursday.

The incident occurred when an eagle collided with the aircraft's nose while it was taxiing in preparation for takeoff. As a result, the airline had no option but to cancel the flight and organize alternative arrangements for the stranded passengers.

The bird strike took place as the airplane was maneuvering on the runway, preventing it from taking off and leading to travel disruptions for those on board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Stocks Steady Amid Bond Market Jitters

European Stocks Steady Amid Bond Market Jitters

 Global
2
Himachal Pradesh Battles Chaos: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc on Infrastructure

Himachal Pradesh Battles Chaos: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc on Infrastructure

 India
3
Unexpected Delay: Eagle Grounds Flight

Unexpected Delay: Eagle Grounds Flight

 India
4
Revving Up India: GST Rationalisation Ignites Auto Industry

Revving Up India: GST Rationalisation Ignites Auto Industry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025