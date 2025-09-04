Left Menu

India and Singapore Forge a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

India and Singapore have unveiled a roadmap to enhance their strategic partnership. Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Lawrence Wong emphasized the importance of cooperation in digital technologies and counter-terrorism. Several agreements were signed, including one on digital asset innovation endorsed by the Reserve Bank of India and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India and Singapore have taken a significant step to bolster their partnership amid global geopolitical challenges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met in New Delhi to discuss expansive bilateral ties.

Both leaders highlighted the importance of cooperation in digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing. They also underscored the necessity of a united fight against terrorism, suggesting it's a global duty for all humanity-believing nations.

A variety of agreements were signed, reinforcing the commitment to mutual interests, notably a digital asset innovation pact between the Reserve Bank of India and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

