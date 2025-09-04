Left Menu

Polygon Unveils POL: Revolutionizing Blockchain with Indian Innovation

Polygon, India's leading blockchain network, has unveiled POL, a new token powering its Web3 infrastructure. Designed for broad adoption, POL enhances transaction speed and security, representing a vital step in global finance. With POL, Polygon aims to build a scalable, efficient, and globally trusted ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:45 IST
Polygon Unveils POL: Revolutionizing Blockchain with Indian Innovation
POL debuted last year as the upgraded token powering cross-chain finance, staking, and instant settlement for millions worldwide.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Polygon, India's pioneering blockchain network, has unveiled POL, marking its most significant upgrade yet. This transition from MATIC to POL is not merely a rebranding; it is a vital step in revolutionizing Polygon's ecosystem.

POL, the next-generation token, is set to power Polygon's expansive infrastructure, supporting payments, tokenized assets, stablecoins, and Web3 applications used by millions globally. Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder of Polygon, emphasized POL's role in propelling an entire ecosystem forward, beyond just supporting a single blockchain.

Polygon Labs has introduced its Gigagas roadmap, setting the ambitious goal of processing 100,000 transactions per second. Early upgrades have already reduced settlement times significantly, bolstering a rapid, cost-effective, and secure framework for global finance. For Indian investors, POL offers a unique opportunity to engage with a globally acclaimed, homegrown innovation in the Web3 economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Embraces GST Reforms: A Boost for Economy and Trade

Tamil Nadu Embraces GST Reforms: A Boost for Economy and Trade

 India
2
India can dominate global online gaming market, if done in a right manner; there are huge job opportunities too: PM Narendra Modi.

India can dominate global online gaming market, if done in a right manner; t...

 India
3
Yamuna Inundation: Gautam Buddh Nagar's Swift Flood Response

Yamuna Inundation: Gautam Buddh Nagar's Swift Flood Response

 India
4
Faith Kipyegon: The Queen of Middle-Distance Racing Eyes Historic Double at 2025 World Championships

Faith Kipyegon: The Queen of Middle-Distance Racing Eyes Historic Double at ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025