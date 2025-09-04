Polygon Unveils POL: Revolutionizing Blockchain with Indian Innovation

Polygon, India's pioneering blockchain network, has unveiled POL, marking its most significant upgrade yet. This transition from MATIC to POL is not merely a rebranding; it is a vital step in revolutionizing Polygon's ecosystem.

POL, the next-generation token, is set to power Polygon's expansive infrastructure, supporting payments, tokenized assets, stablecoins, and Web3 applications used by millions globally. Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder of Polygon, emphasized POL's role in propelling an entire ecosystem forward, beyond just supporting a single blockchain.

Polygon Labs has introduced its Gigagas roadmap, setting the ambitious goal of processing 100,000 transactions per second. Early upgrades have already reduced settlement times significantly, bolstering a rapid, cost-effective, and secure framework for global finance. For Indian investors, POL offers a unique opportunity to engage with a globally acclaimed, homegrown innovation in the Web3 economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)