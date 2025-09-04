Left Menu

Singapore and India Forge a Semiconductor Partnership for the Future

Singapore offers its vast semiconductor expertise to India, aiming to bolster India's budding semiconductor industry. Both nations signed an MoU to enhance talent and share knowledge, facilitating cross-border collaboration. This partnership is part of broader efforts to meet rising global semiconductor demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:30 IST
Singapore and India Forge a Semiconductor Partnership for the Future
Ang Wee Seng, Executive Director, Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (Image: LinkedIn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned for its semiconductor prowess spanning nearly six decades, Singapore is poised to enhance India's emerging semiconductor sector. During the Semicon India 2025 event in New Delhi, Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) signed an MoU with India's National Institute of Electronics and IT (NIELIT) to boost the talent pool and prepare for future industry demands.

SSIA Executive Director Ang Wee Seng emphasized the significance of sharing expertise and skills, necessary for bolstering industry ties between the two nations. This collaboration aims to elevate India's semiconductor capacity through comprehensive knowledge transfer and innovative experiences.

As economies increasingly rely on semiconductors amid rising global demand, this strategic partnership signals a promising mutual growth journey, highlighted by vibrant initiatives such as the upcoming National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Coastal Defense Bolstered by 'Sagar Kavach-2'

Odisha's Coastal Defense Bolstered by 'Sagar Kavach-2'

 India
2
India's GST 2.0 Reforms Herald Manufacturing Surge

India's GST 2.0 Reforms Herald Manufacturing Surge

 India
3
GST Council's Lifeline: Insurance Stocks Struggle Amid Tax Reforms

GST Council's Lifeline: Insurance Stocks Struggle Amid Tax Reforms

 India
4
Supreme Court Reviews PoP Idol Ruling in Maharashtra

Supreme Court Reviews PoP Idol Ruling in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025