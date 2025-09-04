Singapore and India Forge a Semiconductor Partnership for the Future
Singapore offers its vast semiconductor expertise to India, aiming to bolster India's budding semiconductor industry. Both nations signed an MoU to enhance talent and share knowledge, facilitating cross-border collaboration. This partnership is part of broader efforts to meet rising global semiconductor demands.
Renowned for its semiconductor prowess spanning nearly six decades, Singapore is poised to enhance India's emerging semiconductor sector. During the Semicon India 2025 event in New Delhi, Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) signed an MoU with India's National Institute of Electronics and IT (NIELIT) to boost the talent pool and prepare for future industry demands.
SSIA Executive Director Ang Wee Seng emphasized the significance of sharing expertise and skills, necessary for bolstering industry ties between the two nations. This collaboration aims to elevate India's semiconductor capacity through comprehensive knowledge transfer and innovative experiences.
As economies increasingly rely on semiconductors amid rising global demand, this strategic partnership signals a promising mutual growth journey, highlighted by vibrant initiatives such as the upcoming National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Chennai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
