Tragedy Strikes Iconic Lisbon Funicular: Cable Snap Kills 16

A tragic accident occurred when a funicular railway in Lisbon, popular among tourists, broke free and crashed into a building, killing 16 and injuring 22. Authorities are investigating the cause. Flags flew at half-staff as Portugal declared a day of mourning for one of the country's recent worst human tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 23:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A catastrophic incident unfolded in Lisbon as a beloved funicular railway suffered a devastating accident, resulting in the deaths of at least 16 individuals and injuring 22 others. Tourists and locals mourn as flags fly at half-staff, marking a solemn day of mourning declared by the Portuguese government.

The accident, which transpired when the traction cable of the steep hillside railway snapped, sent the tram-like carriage hurtling towards a building, narrowly missing its twin car. Authorities, including Lisbon's emergency services and the municipal transport company Carris, are intensively probing the cause of this tragedy.

Eyewitness accounts and official statements emphasize the unpredictable nature of the accident. While residents like Eliane Chaves refute negligence claims, union leaders have noted previous concerns regarding cable tension. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro vowed a swift investigation, highlighting Portugal's commitment to uncovering the truth behind this catastrophe.

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

