Race Against Time: Restoring the Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar inspected the restoration work on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, aiming to reopen it by the next morning. The highway has been closed due to landslides triggered by heavy rain.

The 270-kilometer arterial route has been shut for four days, impacting essential supplies to the valley. Restoration efforts are currently concentrated in Udhampur, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) actively involved.

More than 3,700 vehicles are stranded due to the closure. Restoration work has intensified in key areas, including Shalgadi and Banihal, for early reopening and resumption of vital connectivity.

