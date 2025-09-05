Race Against Time: Restoring the Jammu-Srinagar Highway
Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar visits the affected areas to expedite the reopening of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The highway has been closed due to landslides, with restoration efforts in full swing. Over 3,700 vehicles remain stranded as work progresses to clear debris and ensure safe passage.
Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar inspected the restoration work on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, aiming to reopen it by the next morning. The highway has been closed due to landslides triggered by heavy rain.
The 270-kilometer arterial route has been shut for four days, impacting essential supplies to the valley. Restoration efforts are currently concentrated in Udhampur, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) actively involved.
More than 3,700 vehicles are stranded due to the closure. Restoration work has intensified in key areas, including Shalgadi and Banihal, for early reopening and resumption of vital connectivity.
