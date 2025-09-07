Tragedy in the Aegean: Migrant Boat Collision Claims Lives
A tragic accident off northwest Turkey resulted in the death of five people and left one severely injured when a migrant boat collided with a coast guard vessel. A search for a missing person continues as authorities investigate the collision that involved 34 migrants and a trafficker.
A tragic incident unfolded off northwest Turkey as a boat carrying migrants collided with a coast guard vessel, leaving five dead and another severely wounded. The disaster occurred off Ayvalik district's Badavut coast. Authorities have begun a search operation for one missing individual.
According to a statement from the local governor's office, the high-speed boat carried 34 migrants and one trafficker. Following their search and rescue operations, officials confirmed that five individuals drowned and one woman was critically injured and moved to a hospital.
The Aegean Sea is a popular passageway for migrants from North Africa and the Middle East seeking to enter Europe. The Ayvalik prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the devastating incident.
