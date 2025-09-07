Tragedy in the Aegean: Migrant Boat Collision Claims Lives

A tragic incident unfolded off northwest Turkey as a boat carrying migrants collided with a coast guard vessel, leaving five dead and another severely wounded. The disaster occurred off Ayvalik district's Badavut coast. Authorities have begun a search operation for one missing individual.

According to a statement from the local governor's office, the high-speed boat carried 34 migrants and one trafficker. Following their search and rescue operations, officials confirmed that five individuals drowned and one woman was critically injured and moved to a hospital.

The Aegean Sea is a popular passageway for migrants from North Africa and the Middle East seeking to enter Europe. The Ayvalik prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the devastating incident.