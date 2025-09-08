Left Menu

Spain Takes Bold Stance Against Israeli Occupation

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced measures to pressure Israel, including banning Israel-bound military shipments from Spanish ports and airspace, increasing aid to Palestinian authorities, and imposing a ban on goods from Israeli settlements in occupied territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 08-09-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 12:52 IST
Pedro Sanchez
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Monday that his government will escalate efforts to pressure Israel over its actions in the occupied Palestinian territories. The move includes banning ships and aircraft carrying weapons to Israel from entering Spanish ports and airspace.

In addition, Sanchez revealed plans to increase aid to both the Palestinian authority and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The actions signal a significant shift in Spain's policy towards the Middle East conflict.

The Spanish government's plan also involves imposing an embargo on goods produced in Israeli settlements located in the occupied Palestinian territories, reinforcing its stance against the ongoing occupation.

