Goa CM Urges Businesses to Prioritize New GST Benefits for Common People

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant emphasized the importance of businesses passing on GST reform benefits to the public, highlighting tourism and exports as key beneficiaries. Despite initial revenue concerns, Sawant assured that measures like duty return on exports and simplified registration will promote the GST's one-nation-one-tax concept.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:19 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant called on industry groups to ensure the advantages of the newly implemented GST reforms reach the public. Addressing the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sawant identified tourism and exports as major gainers from the reforms, noting essential commodities now enjoy zero tax benefits.

Sawant praised Prime Minister Modi's restructuring of GST slabs, aimed at benefiting common citizens. Representing Goa on the GST council, Sawant highlighted a marathon meeting that led to unanimous reform approval. Despite initial hurdles in consensus, sustained discussion eventually united all parties.

Sawant acknowledged initial revenue loss fears from states but assured long-term public benefits. He announced initiatives like a 90% duty return on exports, simpler registration, and a dispute resolution tribunal to support the GST's vision, introduced eight years ago.

