Taurian MPS Limited Announces IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation
Taurian MPS Limited plans to raise ₹42.53 crores through an IPO, offering 24,87,200 equity shares. Funds will support machinery acquisition, innovation-driven research, and general corporate functions. The IPO, opening on September 8, 2025, aims to bolster Taurian's presence in domestic and international markets.
Taurian MPS Limited, an engineering and manufacturing entity specializing in sand, aggregates, and spare parts for the construction and mining sectors, is gearing up to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) scheduled for September 8, 2025.
The company aims to raise ₹42.53 Crores by issuing 24,87,200 equity shares, with the share price ranging from ₹162-₹171. The IPO is expected to enhance Taurian's capacity to innovate and expand both domestically and internationally, leveraging their existing reputation.
Nurturing a progressive approach, Taurian's strategic utilization of IPO proceeds includes acquiring state-of-the-art machinery and equipment, fostering innovation through research and development, and bolstering working capital. With steadfast leadership, Taurian remains poised to harness growth opportunities within the mining and construction equipment industry.
