Left Menu

PM Modi's Transformative Visit: Unveiling Mizoram's Rail Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Mizoram on September 13 to inaugurate key developmental projects, including the Bairabi-Sairang railway line. This visit marks a significant step towards enhancing connectivity and socio-economic growth in the region, fulfilling longstanding demands and aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:49 IST
PM Modi's Transformative Visit: Unveiling Mizoram's Rail Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, scheduled for September 13, where he will unveil major developmental projects, including a new railway line. Chief Minister Lalduhoma chaired a meeting with senior officials to review the arrangements in preparation for the visit.

In anticipation of Modi's arrival, Aizawl Municipal Corporation has urged residents to close roadside establishments along the Prime Minister's route, as the city undergoes beautification efforts. Security and traffic measures have been ramped up across Aizawl.

During the visit, Modi will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line and launch three train services. This new link is expected to boost connectivity and socio-economic growth in Mizoram, with the project being a significant milestone in integrating the state into India's railway network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Agricultural Revamp: Modern Tech Meets Indigenous Fairs

Haryana's Agricultural Revamp: Modern Tech Meets Indigenous Fairs

 India
2
PM Modi Unveils Rs 1,600 Crore Aid for Punjab's Recovery and Rural Development

PM Modi Unveils Rs 1,600 Crore Aid for Punjab's Recovery and Rural Developme...

 India
3
Karnataka Tensions Rise Amidst Political Accusations

Karnataka Tensions Rise Amidst Political Accusations

 India
4
Maharashtra's Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana Empowers Farmers with Rs 1,892.61 Crore Boost

Maharashtra's Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana Empowers Farmers with Rs...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025