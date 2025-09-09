PM Modi's Transformative Visit: Unveiling Mizoram's Rail Connectivity

Mizoram is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, scheduled for September 13, where he will unveil major developmental projects, including a new railway line. Chief Minister Lalduhoma chaired a meeting with senior officials to review the arrangements in preparation for the visit.

In anticipation of Modi's arrival, Aizawl Municipal Corporation has urged residents to close roadside establishments along the Prime Minister's route, as the city undergoes beautification efforts. Security and traffic measures have been ramped up across Aizawl.

During the visit, Modi will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line and launch three train services. This new link is expected to boost connectivity and socio-economic growth in Mizoram, with the project being a significant milestone in integrating the state into India's railway network.

