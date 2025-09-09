Tragedy Strikes on NH-30: High-Speed Collision Claims Three Lives
A deadly accident on National Highway 30 in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district resulted in the death of three individuals when a high-speed truck collided with a tractor-trolley. The collision caused significant traffic disruptions, and authorities have launched an investigation to identify the victims and apprehend the absconding truck driver.
A tragic accident unfolded on National Highway 30 in Sitapur district, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the deaths of three individuals. A high-speed truck reportedly lost control and violently collided with a tractor-trolley.
The tractor driver and two passengers were ejected onto the road and subsequently run over by the truck. Witnesses described the collision's impact as catastrophic, leaving the tractor-trolley shattered.
The incident caused a massive traffic jam, which was alleviated once senior police officials arrived at the scene. As investigations continue, the victims are being identified and efforts are being made to locate the truck driver who fled the scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
