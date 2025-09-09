Tragedy Strikes on NH-30: High-Speed Collision Claims Three Lives

A tragic accident unfolded on National Highway 30 in Sitapur district, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the deaths of three individuals. A high-speed truck reportedly lost control and violently collided with a tractor-trolley.

The tractor driver and two passengers were ejected onto the road and subsequently run over by the truck. Witnesses described the collision's impact as catastrophic, leaving the tractor-trolley shattered.

The incident caused a massive traffic jam, which was alleviated once senior police officials arrived at the scene. As investigations continue, the victims are being identified and efforts are being made to locate the truck driver who fled the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)