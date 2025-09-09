Heirs of Sunjay Kapur File Lawsuit Over Disputed Will and Estate

The battle over the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore estate has taken a new turn, with his children from his marriage to actress Karisma Kapoor petitioning the Delhi High Court for what they claim is their rightful share. The siblings allege their stepmother, Priya Kapur, has forged their father's will to gain control over his assets.

Represented by their mother in court, the children seek the partition of the estate, a complete account of assets, and a permanent injunction against Priya Kapur and other defendants. They argue they lack full disclosure regarding their father's holdings at the time of his death, pointing to a lack of transparency from their stepmother.

The case, involving multiple parties including Priya Kapur, her minor son, and Sunjay Kapur's mother, centers around a contested document supposedly representing Sunjay's will. The children assert that Priya Kapur presented the document suspiciously after initially denying any will's existence, raising concerns about its authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)