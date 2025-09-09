Flights Grounded: Protests Lead to Kathmandu Airport Closure
Due to massive anti-government protests in Kathmandu, major airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, canceled their flights to and from Nepal's capital. The airport was temporarily closed due to the unrest and environmental concerns. Indian citizens were advised to avoid travel to Nepal until further notice.
- Country:
- India
Amidst escalating anti-government protests in Nepal's capital, Air India and IndiGo were forced to cancel their flights to Kathmandu on Tuesday. The decision comes as Tribhuvan International Airport, the main air transit hub in Kathmandu, faces a temporary shutdown.
As tensions rise, a source disclosed that an Air India flight en route to Kathmandu had to return after witnessing smoke during its final approach. Meanwhile, another flight originally set for Kathmandu was diverted to Lucknow.
In a bid to prioritize passenger safety, airlines are closely monitoring the situation. The Indian government has also advised its citizens to delay travel to Nepal until the circumstances stabilize.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Swift Response Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil
Nepal Erupts: Chaos and Resignation Spark Nationwide Unrest
Special 24x7 control room set up in Lucknow with helplines to assist Indians stranded in Nepal: UP Police.
UP Police closely monitoring social media for Nepal-related sensitive content, immediate action to be taken if required: ADG Amitabh Yash.
UP Police on high alert along Nepal border on CM Yogi Adityanath's directives amid unrest in neighbouring country: ADG Amitabh Yash.