Flights Grounded: Protests Lead to Kathmandu Airport Closure

Amidst escalating anti-government protests in Nepal's capital, Air India and IndiGo were forced to cancel their flights to Kathmandu on Tuesday. The decision comes as Tribhuvan International Airport, the main air transit hub in Kathmandu, faces a temporary shutdown.

As tensions rise, a source disclosed that an Air India flight en route to Kathmandu had to return after witnessing smoke during its final approach. Meanwhile, another flight originally set for Kathmandu was diverted to Lucknow.

In a bid to prioritize passenger safety, airlines are closely monitoring the situation. The Indian government has also advised its citizens to delay travel to Nepal until the circumstances stabilize.

(With inputs from agencies.)