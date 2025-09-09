Left Menu

GST Boost for Aviation and Drone Industries: A New Horizon

The Civil Aviation Ministry announces GST exemption for flight and motion simulators, aiding airlines and academies financially. A unified 5% GST for all drones brings certainty and resolves classification issues. These changes aim to enhance pilot training and promote drone usage across various sectors in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:41 IST
The Civil Aviation Ministry declared on Tuesday that GST exemptions for flight simulators and motion simulators would allow airlines and academies to cut costs on training equipment. This move is part of broader efforts to rationalize tax structures in the aviation sector.

The Ministry further noted that a uniform 5% GST for all drones now provides significant policy certainty and eliminates classification disputes. Previously, drones with integrated cameras faced an 18% GST, while personal-use drones incurred 28%.

This uniform tax aims to boost drone adoption in agriculture, mining, infrastructure, and security sectors. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu emphasized that these GST changes will foster ease of living, compliance, and business operations across various sectors in the country.

