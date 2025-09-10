Poland Closes Major Airports Amid Airspace Violation Concerns

In a move to ensure national security, Poland's government has swiftly acted to close four major airports, including the capital's main Chopin Airport in Warsaw. These closures occur amid ongoing operations to neutralize objects that have breached Polish airspace, confirmed by Poland's defense minister, Cezary Tomczyk, who communicated the developments on platform X on Wednesday.

The immediate response comes in reaction to Russia's recent drone strikes occurring perilously close to the Polish-Ukraine border. As tension escalates in the region, Poland's president and prime minister have been actively informed to maintain a high level of preparedness among all defense services.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration also reported the airport shutdown, underscoring the seriousness of the airspace breach. Poland continues to closely monitor the situation, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding national airspace integrity and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)