Boosting Bihar: New High-Speed Corridor Set to Transform Region's Economy
The Indian government has approved the construction of a 4-lane Mokama-Munger section of a high-speed corridor in Bihar, costing Rs 4,447.38 crore. Expected to be completed in three years, the new corridor is anticipated to enhance regional connectivity, boost local industries, and generate significant employment.
The government has greenlit a significant infrastructure project in Bihar, endorsing the construction of a high-speed corridor within the state. This decision was announced after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs met under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Mokama-Munger section is set to extend over 82.4 kilometers and will be constructed using the Hybrid Annuity Mode. Once completed, it will connect key regional cities, thus enhancing trade and travel across the localities it spans, such as Mokama, Barahiya, and Bhagalpur.
This strategic development is intended to catalyze industrial growth in the region, fostering industries ranging from textiles to logistics, and significantly cut travel time while generating copious employment opportunities both directly and indirectly.
