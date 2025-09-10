India Sets Sail: Transforming into a Global Shipbuilding Powerhouse

India is on a mission to establish itself as a global leader in the shipbuilding industry, according to Union Minister Shantanu Thakur. Speaking at the INMEX SMM India conference, he announced plans for India to become a top 10 maritime nation by 2030, aiming for the top five by 2047.

The central theme of the event, titled 'Building India's Blue Economy: Shipbuilding & Repair as Growth Drivers,' highlighted the strategic goals set by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. These include modernizing infrastructure, fostering green shipping initiatives, and creating significant employment opportunities.

Maharashtra is playing a pivotal role in this transformation, introducing a comprehensive policy to bolster the state's shipbuilding capacity. With a budget of Rs 18,000 crore for new investments and policy measures to double the share of Indian seafarers in the global workforce, the initiative is expected to significantly elevate India's maritime stance.