India Sets Sail: Transforming into a Global Shipbuilding Powerhouse
India is positioning itself as a major hub in the shipbuilding sector, with ambitious plans to rank among the top 10 maritime nations by 2030. The government's strategy involves massive investments and policy initiatives aimed at boosting competitiveness and sustainability, creating over 1.4 lakh jobs by 2047.
- Country:
- India
India is on a mission to establish itself as a global leader in the shipbuilding industry, according to Union Minister Shantanu Thakur. Speaking at the INMEX SMM India conference, he announced plans for India to become a top 10 maritime nation by 2030, aiming for the top five by 2047.
The central theme of the event, titled 'Building India's Blue Economy: Shipbuilding & Repair as Growth Drivers,' highlighted the strategic goals set by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. These include modernizing infrastructure, fostering green shipping initiatives, and creating significant employment opportunities.
Maharashtra is playing a pivotal role in this transformation, introducing a comprehensive policy to bolster the state's shipbuilding capacity. With a budget of Rs 18,000 crore for new investments and policy measures to double the share of Indian seafarers in the global workforce, the initiative is expected to significantly elevate India's maritime stance.
ALSO READ
Previous regime plagued with restlessness, unemployment, drugs and Rs 10 lakh cr debt: Andhra CM Naidu hits out at YSRCP at a rally.
(Eds: Minor edits) During YSRCP regime, state was plagued with restlessness, unemployment, drugs and Rs 10 lakh cr debt: Andhra CM Naidu hits at a rally.
Singapore Upgrades Maritime Patrol Fleet with Boeing P-8A Purchase
Australia Invests in 'Ghost Shark' Drones for Enhanced Maritime Defense
Wall Street Faces Employment Rate Jitters Amid Positive Market Moves