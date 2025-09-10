Left Menu

Airlines Mobilize to Rescue Stranded Passengers in Kathmandu

Air India and IndiGo are deploying additional flights to Kathmandu following the reopening of Tribhuvan International Airport, aiding those stranded due to recent unrest and airport closure. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu oversees the operation, emphasizing the need for reasonable flight fares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Air India and IndiGo are stepping up their efforts to assist travelers stranded in Kathmandu by operating additional flights. This initiative comes after Tribhuvan International Airport, which had been closed due to unrest, reopened.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced on Wednesday that extra flights will be scheduled over the next few days to facilitate those needing to return home. The airlines are also advised to keep ticket prices at reasonable rates.

This move aims to ensure the safe return of people who were left in limbo after the airport's closure. Both scheduled and additional flights from New Delhi to Kathmandu and back are prioritized in this operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

