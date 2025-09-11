Left Menu

Mexico's Bold Tariff Strategy Targets Asian Imports Amid US Trade Tensions

Mexico imposes tariffs up to 50% on over 1,400 products from China and Asia, aiming to boost domestic production and offset US trade pressures. While targeting vehicles, electronics, and more, the move aligns with international agreements. China is notably affected, with Mexico urging tariff exemptions from the US.

In a significant policy shift, Mexico has introduced import taxes as steep as 50% on more than 1,400 products from China and Asia. This sweeping tariff measure is seen as a bid to bolster domestic manufacturing and share the burden imposed by the Trump administration's tariffs.

The proposed tariffs were announced by President Claudia Sheinbaum during a budget unveiling. They specifically target products such as light vehicles, textiles, and electronics, and are intended to counterbalance U.S. tariffs, notably affecting 23% of Mexico's automotive manufacturing sector.

Despite potential diplomatic friction, Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard highlighted that these tariffs will only impact nations lacking free trade agreements with Mexico. As the country negotiates reductions in U.S. tariffs on its products, China, the primary target, has openly criticized Mexico's moves, framing them as coercive.

