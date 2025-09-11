Visa Woes: South Korea's Investment Dilemma in the US
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung warns that Korean companies might reconsider US investments if visa issues for workers aren't resolved. This follows the detention of 300 Korean workers at a Georgia Hyundai site. Talks between the US and South Korea aim to improve the visa situation.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has highlighted a critical issue impacting bilateral economic relations, emphasizing that South Korean businesses may rethink investments in the United States due to the current visa system. His statement comes after 300 Korean workers were detained following an immigration raid on a Hyundai facility in Georgia.
Addressing the media on Thursday, President Lee outlined the need for a structured visa program that allows Korean firms to dispatch skilled labor to their U.S. operations efficiently. The absence of such a system, he suggests, is causing hesitation among Korean investors.
The discussion arises amid broader negotiations between South Korean and U.S. officials, who are seeking to ease these restrictions and bolster economic ties. Lee's address coincided with the 100-day milestone of his presidency, underscoring the importance of this issue in his administration's agenda.
