ECB's Steady Course: Interest Rates Unchanged Amid Moderate Inflation

In a steadfast move, the European Central Bank has opted to maintain its key interest rates, reflecting confidence in the current inflation trajectory. With inflation stabilizing around the ECB's two percent target, President Christine Lagarde emphasized a careful, data-driven approach to future monetary policy adjustments.

The bank's latest projections predict headline inflation to average 2.1% in 2025, and moderate in the subsequent years. Economic growth estimates were slightly revised, pointing to a modest increase fueled by domestic demand resilience and strategic investments.

Challenges like global competition, tariff fluctuations, and geopolitical tensions persist, yet the ECB remains focused on fostering economic stability and ensuring effective monetary policy transmission. President Lagarde reiterated the institution's readiness to use all instruments necessary to meet their objectives.

