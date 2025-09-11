Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Advocates Transparency in Economic Development Schemes

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stresses the need for transparency in Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation's schemes. He highlights their role in creating self-employment for economically weaker youth. Pawar assures that funds won't hinder educational and training initiatives, aiming to drive economic progress in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:00 IST
Ajit Pawar Advocates Transparency in Economic Development Schemes
schemes
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar emphasized the importance of transparency in implementing the schemes of the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation. During a review meeting, Pawar called on officials to ensure seamless delivery of scheme benefits, urging careful selection of genuine beneficiaries to provide timely financial assistance.

Pawar highlighted the corporation's mission to offer self-employment opportunities to educated unemployed youth from economically weaker backgrounds. He stressed effective, transparent implementation of schemes like the Individual Loan Interest Subsidy Scheme, urging officials to disseminate information to those in need.

Emphasizing the schemes' potential to boost business and entrepreneurship among youth, Pawar noted their contribution to Maharashtra's economic progress. He assured that financial constraints would not impede initiatives focused on education, training, and growth for students and the youth.

TRENDING

1
Fed's Rate Moves: An Uncommon Path Amid Global Changes

Fed's Rate Moves: An Uncommon Path Amid Global Changes

 Global
2
Tragic Electrocution of Teen Raises Safety Concerns in Haldi

Tragic Electrocution of Teen Raises Safety Concerns in Haldi

 India
3
Manhunt for Assassin: The Charlie Kirk Shooting Case

Manhunt for Assassin: The Charlie Kirk Shooting Case

 United States
4
Belarus Releases Prisoners in Diplomatic Gesture to U.S.

Belarus Releases Prisoners in Diplomatic Gesture to U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025