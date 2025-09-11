Ajit Pawar Advocates Transparency in Economic Development Schemes

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar emphasized the importance of transparency in implementing the schemes of the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation. During a review meeting, Pawar called on officials to ensure seamless delivery of scheme benefits, urging careful selection of genuine beneficiaries to provide timely financial assistance.

Pawar highlighted the corporation's mission to offer self-employment opportunities to educated unemployed youth from economically weaker backgrounds. He stressed effective, transparent implementation of schemes like the Individual Loan Interest Subsidy Scheme, urging officials to disseminate information to those in need.

Emphasizing the schemes' potential to boost business and entrepreneurship among youth, Pawar noted their contribution to Maharashtra's economic progress. He assured that financial constraints would not impede initiatives focused on education, training, and growth for students and the youth.