Ajit Pawar Advocates Transparency in Economic Development Schemes
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stresses the need for transparency in Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation's schemes. He highlights their role in creating self-employment for economically weaker youth. Pawar assures that funds won't hinder educational and training initiatives, aiming to drive economic progress in Maharashtra.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar emphasized the importance of transparency in implementing the schemes of the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation. During a review meeting, Pawar called on officials to ensure seamless delivery of scheme benefits, urging careful selection of genuine beneficiaries to provide timely financial assistance.
Pawar highlighted the corporation's mission to offer self-employment opportunities to educated unemployed youth from economically weaker backgrounds. He stressed effective, transparent implementation of schemes like the Individual Loan Interest Subsidy Scheme, urging officials to disseminate information to those in need.
Emphasizing the schemes' potential to boost business and entrepreneurship among youth, Pawar noted their contribution to Maharashtra's economic progress. He assured that financial constraints would not impede initiatives focused on education, training, and growth for students and the youth.
ALSO READ
Justice Wears No Bias: Supreme Court Steps In Amid Maharashtra Riots
Maharashtra's Mega Investment Move: Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore Secured
Murum Mining Controversy: Educational Institute and Steel Mill Under Scrutiny in Maharashtra
IILM University Transforms Hospitality Education with Global Partnership
Dubai Unveils Global Education Hub: IIM Ahmedabad's New Campus