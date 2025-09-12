Modi Ushers Mizoram into Railway Era with Spectacular Bairabi-Sairang Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a landmark visit to Mizoram this Saturday, where he will inaugurate the long-awaited Bairabi-Sairang broad gauge railway line and introduce the first Rajdhani Express service between Aizawl and Delhi. This marks a significant milestone in connecting Mizoram to India's broader railway network.

The 51.38-km railway line, part of the Act East policy, promises to transform regional connectivity, ease travel times and stimulate economic integration across the Northeast. The engineering feat, featuring 48 tunnels and the tallest pier bridge in India, was completed at a cost of Rs. 8,213.72 crore.

Security has been heightened in Mizoram, with multiple police and paramilitary units on alert. The government has urged public participation at Modi's public address at Lammual, while ensuring smooth traffic management as part of extensive preparations for the Prime Minister's visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)