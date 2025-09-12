Left Menu

Modi Ushers Mizoram into Railway Era with Spectacular Bairabi-Sairang Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mizoram to inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang broad gauge railway line and flag off new train services. This project is a key part of the Act East policy, boosting connectivity in the Northeast. Security arrangements have been heightened for the visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 11:20 IST
Modi Ushers Mizoram into Railway Era with Spectacular Bairabi-Sairang Line
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a landmark visit to Mizoram this Saturday, where he will inaugurate the long-awaited Bairabi-Sairang broad gauge railway line and introduce the first Rajdhani Express service between Aizawl and Delhi. This marks a significant milestone in connecting Mizoram to India's broader railway network.

The 51.38-km railway line, part of the Act East policy, promises to transform regional connectivity, ease travel times and stimulate economic integration across the Northeast. The engineering feat, featuring 48 tunnels and the tallest pier bridge in India, was completed at a cost of Rs. 8,213.72 crore.

Security has been heightened in Mizoram, with multiple police and paramilitary units on alert. The government has urged public participation at Modi's public address at Lammual, while ensuring smooth traffic management as part of extensive preparations for the Prime Minister's visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Masai Russell Poised to Break 100m Hurdles World Record

Masai Russell Poised to Break 100m Hurdles World Record

 Global
2
Festive Cheer: GST Cuts to Boost Housing Market

Festive Cheer: GST Cuts to Boost Housing Market

 Singapore
3
Delhi HC receives bomb threat through e-mail, says sources; judges have risen for some time.

Delhi HC receives bomb threat through e-mail, says sources; judges have rise...

 India
4
Tensions Rise: France Responds to Russian Drone Incursion

Tensions Rise: France Responds to Russian Drone Incursion

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025