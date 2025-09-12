Eco Warriors Shine: Celebrating Conservation Champions at New Delhi Conclave

New Delhi played host to the Eco Warrior Awards 2025 and the third edition of the Eco Warrior Conclave, uniting individuals driven by the mission to transform India's environmental future. Under the aegis of Indian Masterminds and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Association, the event highlighted remarkable achievements in conservation.

The gathering, attended by prominent officials including Mr. Bharat Lal from the National Human Rights Commission, honored fallen forest martyrs on National Forest Martyrs' Day. Despite the absence of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav due to unforeseen Prime Ministerial commitments, his recorded address provided a boost to the participating forest officers.

The event's high points included addresses from key figures such as Ms. Monalisa Das and discussions on eco-tourism and environmental consciousness. The evening unfolded with the prestigious Eco Warrior Awards, culminating in the honoring of pioneers like Dr. H.S. Singh with the Lifetime Achievement accolade and innovative projects such as Project Cheetah being recognized. Corporate partners like GAIL and Indian Oil were also applauded for their sustainability efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)