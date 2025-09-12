Left Menu

Eco Warriors Shine: Celebrating Conservation Champions at New Delhi Conclave

The Eco Warrior Awards 2025 and 3rd Eco Warrior Conclave in New Delhi celebrated India's outstanding conservation initiatives. Led by key dignitaries, the event recognized individuals dedicated to environmental stewardship. Highlights included inspiring keynote addresses, engaging panel discussions, and the presentation of awards in seven categories, spotlighting excellence in conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:07 IST
Eco Warriors Shine: Celebrating Conservation Champions at New Delhi Conclave
Eco warrior 2025 Awardees. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi played host to the Eco Warrior Awards 2025 and the third edition of the Eco Warrior Conclave, uniting individuals driven by the mission to transform India's environmental future. Under the aegis of Indian Masterminds and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Association, the event highlighted remarkable achievements in conservation.

The gathering, attended by prominent officials including Mr. Bharat Lal from the National Human Rights Commission, honored fallen forest martyrs on National Forest Martyrs' Day. Despite the absence of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav due to unforeseen Prime Ministerial commitments, his recorded address provided a boost to the participating forest officers.

The event's high points included addresses from key figures such as Ms. Monalisa Das and discussions on eco-tourism and environmental consciousness. The evening unfolded with the prestigious Eco Warrior Awards, culminating in the honoring of pioneers like Dr. H.S. Singh with the Lifetime Achievement accolade and innovative projects such as Project Cheetah being recognized. Corporate partners like GAIL and Indian Oil were also applauded for their sustainability efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Auto Industry Optimistic Amid GST Boost and FTA Prospects, Raises Rare Earth Concerns

Auto Industry Optimistic Amid GST Boost and FTA Prospects, Raises Rare Earth...

 India
2
Dadaab's Desperation: Refugees Face Starvation as Aid Slashed

Dadaab's Desperation: Refugees Face Starvation as Aid Slashed

 Global
3
Modi to Inaugurate Landmark Projects in Strife-torn Manipur

Modi to Inaugurate Landmark Projects in Strife-torn Manipur

 India
4
Delhi Metro's Historic Partnership to Elevate Service Standards

Delhi Metro's Historic Partnership to Elevate Service Standards

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025