Repono Secures Key Manpower Deal with Deepak Phenolics at Dahej Facility

In a strategic move to bolster its presence in the chemical logistics sector, Repono Limited (BSE: 544463) has secured a significant three-year manpower services agreement with Deepak Phenolics Limited (DPL). This development positions Repono as a key player in India's oil and petrochemical supply chain landscape.

Under the terms of the contract, Repono will provide an array of manpower services, including skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled labor for the tank farm operations at DPL's expansive Dahej facility. The agreement, valued at ₹3 crore for FY 2025-26 and escalating annually by 7%, will extend until July 31, 2028, culminating in a total engagement value approximating ₹9.64 crore.

This deal not only cements Repono's expertise in chemical logistics but also underscores its capability to diversify into related sectors. Repono's commitment to safety and operational efficiency is poised to set a new standard in manpower services, drawing on its established proficiency in warehousing and O&M solutions. According to Dibyendu Deepak, Managing Director of Repono Limited, this partnership emphasizes the trust in Repono's capabilities and aligns with its vision of becoming the preferred partner for vital industrial services nationwide.

