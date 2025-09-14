Modi's Assam Foundation: New Age of Development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stones for major health and infrastructure projects in Assam worth Rs 6,300 crore, including a medical college, bridge, and ring road. He also inaugurated a bamboo-based ethanol plant and a refinery unit, marking a significant investment in the region's development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a grand announcement on Sunday, unveiling health and infrastructure projects amounting to Rs 6,300 crore in Assam's Darrang district. Notable among the developments is the construction of Darrang Medical College, a nursing college, and a GNM school with a combined investment of Rs 570 crore.
In a bid to enhance connectivity, Modi laid the foundation for the 2.9 km-long Narengi-Kuruwa bridge and the expansive 118.5 km-long Guwahati Ring Road project, costing Rs 1,200 crore and Rs 4,530 crore respectively.
The Prime Minister's visit also saw the inauguration of a pioneering bamboo-based ethanol plant and a significant Rs 7,230-crore Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit at Numaligarh Refinery, further boosting Assam's industrial landscape. Modi's presence also graced Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations, intertwining cultural homage with economic progress.
