Modi's Assam Foundation: New Age of Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a grand announcement on Sunday, unveiling health and infrastructure projects amounting to Rs 6,300 crore in Assam's Darrang district. Notable among the developments is the construction of Darrang Medical College, a nursing college, and a GNM school with a combined investment of Rs 570 crore.

In a bid to enhance connectivity, Modi laid the foundation for the 2.9 km-long Narengi-Kuruwa bridge and the expansive 118.5 km-long Guwahati Ring Road project, costing Rs 1,200 crore and Rs 4,530 crore respectively.

The Prime Minister's visit also saw the inauguration of a pioneering bamboo-based ethanol plant and a significant Rs 7,230-crore Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit at Numaligarh Refinery, further boosting Assam's industrial landscape. Modi's presence also graced Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations, intertwining cultural homage with economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)