Left Menu

Modi's Assam Foundation: New Age of Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stones for major health and infrastructure projects in Assam worth Rs 6,300 crore, including a medical college, bridge, and ring road. He also inaugurated a bamboo-based ethanol plant and a refinery unit, marking a significant investment in the region's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaldoi | Updated: 14-09-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 12:02 IST
Modi's Assam Foundation: New Age of Development
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a grand announcement on Sunday, unveiling health and infrastructure projects amounting to Rs 6,300 crore in Assam's Darrang district. Notable among the developments is the construction of Darrang Medical College, a nursing college, and a GNM school with a combined investment of Rs 570 crore.

In a bid to enhance connectivity, Modi laid the foundation for the 2.9 km-long Narengi-Kuruwa bridge and the expansive 118.5 km-long Guwahati Ring Road project, costing Rs 1,200 crore and Rs 4,530 crore respectively.

The Prime Minister's visit also saw the inauguration of a pioneering bamboo-based ethanol plant and a significant Rs 7,230-crore Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit at Numaligarh Refinery, further boosting Assam's industrial landscape. Modi's presence also graced Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations, intertwining cultural homage with economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nayara Energy Faces Challenges Amid EU Sanctions and Reliance on Russian Crude

Nayara Energy Faces Challenges Amid EU Sanctions and Reliance on Russian Cru...

 India
2
Election Commission in the Hot Seat: Quraishi Calls for Investigation into Gandhi's Allegations

Election Commission in the Hot Seat: Quraishi Calls for Investigation into G...

 India
3
To expedite PM Modi's vision of achieving Viksit Bharat, we took steps on reforming GST: Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.

To expedite PM Modi's vision of achieving Viksit Bharat, we took steps on re...

 India
4
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives at Gujarat Fertiliser Plant

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives at Gujarat Fertiliser Plant

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025