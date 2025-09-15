Left Menu

Delhi airport's upgraded Terminal 2 to be operational from Oct 26

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 12:01 IST
Delhi airport's upgraded Terminal 2 to be operational from Oct 26
Delhi airport's upgraded Terminal 2 will be operational from October 26, which will take the overall annual passenger handling capacity to 100 million.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, also the country's busiest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3.

T2, which was built 40 years ago by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), was shut down for upgradation in April this year.

The upgraded Terminal 2 at the IGI airport is set to become operational from October 26, coinciding with the beginning of the winter schedule, airport operator DIAL said in a release on Monday.

''From the intervening night of October 25-26, 2025, approximately 120 daily domestic flights operated by Air India and Indigo are set to shift operations to the upgraded Terminal 2,'' the release said.

Currently, T1 and T3 are operational.

IGIA, operated by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), has four runways and handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.

