Will discuss plying of all vehicular types on Jammu-Srinagar NH with Gadkari: CM Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he will discuss the full restoration of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway with Union minister Nitin Gadkari, as fruit growers and dealers are bearing losses due to the suspension of heavy vehicular traffic on it.

The 270 km-long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) was closed for nine consecutive days following heavy rainfall last month. It was reopened last week, but only for light motor vehicles. Due to the closure of the highway for trucks and other heavy vehicles, fruit farmers are not able to transport their goods, resulting in losses.

''The highway is not with me, it is with Government of India. Had it been with us, I would have had it opened (for heavy motor vehicles) by now. If they (Centre) cannot manage it, they should give it to us,'' an agitated Abdullah told reporters.

He said he was told several times that the highway would be restored soon, but nothing has happened.

''After this programme, I will speak to Union highway minister Nitin Gadkari and ask him for restoration of the highway at the earliest so that the trucks can ply,'' he said.

Abdullah said he would ask the railway minister to increase the frequency of the cargo parcel trains.

''We are thankful for the one cargo parcel train that was ceremonially flagged off today. But one train is not enough. I will request the Union railway minister to increase the frequency of this service till the highway becomes stable,'' he said.

Asked about the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh restraining police from filing a chargesheet against MLA Mehraj Malik, Abdullah said it indicates that the PSA detention of the legislator from Doda was not justifiable.

''...(LG administration) should admit it's mistake and release the MLA. As the court has said, let the investigation continue, and if there is anything found during the investigation, the police should take court into confidence. As of now, going by the court observations, the PSA detention of Malik should be revoked,'' Abdullah said.

The CM also welcomed the Supreme Court's stay on the Waqf bill.

''This bill aimed to bring only properties of community under the purview of act. It is good that the Supreme Court has seen through this,'' he said.

