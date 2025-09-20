Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir: A Business-Friendly Haven Amidst Challenges

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah affirmed that Jammu and Kashmir is calm and ready for business, despite isolated terrorist incidents. He emphasized the importance of boosting industrial growth alongside tourism and assured stakeholders of efforts to enhance the investment ambiance. Abdullah encouraged investors to leverage the region's advantages for investment.

Updated: 20-09-2025 21:48 IST
Jammu and Kashmir: A Business-Friendly Haven Amidst Challenges
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Saturday that Jammu and Kashmir is stable and welcoming for business activities, characterizing recent terror incidents as exceptions. At the Confederation of Indian Industry meeting, Abdullah emphasized every precaution is being taken to avert incidents like the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities.

Addressing business leaders, Abdullah highlighted the disconnect between perception and reality regarding peace and security in the region, asserting J-K is currently tranquil and open for business. He acknowledged the past challenges and affirmed that efforts are underway to prevent such incidents from repeating.

Emphasizing the need for industrial growth alongside tourism, Abdullah argued that J-K remains a promising investment destination. He assured stakeholders of the government's commitment to strengthening the investment ecosystem across the Union territory, urging industry leaders to explore the viable opportunities available in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

