Cyberattack Grounds Flights at Brussels Airport

Brussels Airport has taken the unusual step of asking airlines to cancel half of Monday's scheduled departures, citing ongoing issues with its check-in system. The problems originated from a cyberattack that occurred on Friday and have not yet been resolved, according to the airport operator.

The core of the issue lies with Collins Aerospace, the system's provider. The company has yet to deliver a secure, updated version of the software that would allow the airport to return to normal operations. Until such an update is in place, disruptions are expected to continue.

The airport's plea to airlines highlights the growing impact of cybersecurity threats on global operations, raising concerns about the vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure systems worldwide.