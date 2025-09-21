Left Menu

Blockades Threaten to Crush Kashmir's Apple Industry

The People's Democratic Party MLA Waheed Para claims there is a deliberate attempt to undermine Kashmir's apple industry in favor of Himachal Pradesh's. He highlights road blockades on key routes as a major issue, causing significant losses for fruit growers due to halted shipments.

Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Para has raised serious concerns over what he describes as a systematic attempt to undercut the Kashmir apple industry in favor of Himachal Pradesh's produce. The apple industry, vital to Kashmir's economy, faces what Para calls a 'deliberate threat,' with road blockades and transport disruptions.

Expressing his views on social media platform X, Para, representing Pulwama, criticized the blockades on Mughal Road and the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. He questioned the logic behind halting apple trucks amid border tensions, emphasizing a need for accountability and immediate action to restore transportation routes.

The road closures, attributed to inclement weather and landslides, have left fruit-laden trucks stranded, causing substantial financial losses for local fruit growers. The prolonged delays have been viewed by many as a strategic move impacting the region's economic backbone.

