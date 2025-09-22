Green Light for Gatwick: Second Runway Approved Amidst Environmental Concerns

The UK government has officially approved the construction of a second runway at London Gatwick Airport, a decision announced on Sunday. Following Transport Minister Heidi Alexander's initial approval in February, the 2.2 million-pound expansion is set to meet increasing passenger demand by the 2030s.

The Department for Transport confirmed the plan after extensive evaluation. With the runway relocation set at 12 meters to ensure compliance with safety standards, Gatwick intends to operationalize both runways by the end of this decade, thereby increasing trade and tourism influx as well as generating 14,000 jobs.

However, this decision faces potential legal hurdles, given strong opposition from local communities and environmental activists. The government has emphasized that the use of sustainable aviation fuel aligns with Britain's net-zero targets, which also supports similar expansions at Heathrow.