Real Estate Resilience: APAC's Market Dynamics in H1 2025

Real estate investments across APAC reached USD 71.9 billion in H1 2025, despite a 6% YoY decline. APAC's prominence in global capital flows is rising, with notable investments in offices and retail sectors, especially in India. Domestic investment surged, enhancing market resilience despite global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-09-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Real estate investments across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region hit USD 71.9 billion in the first half of 2025, showing a moderate 6% year-on-year decline, according to Colliers' latest report. The decline comes amidst ongoing trade fluctuations and global economic challenges.

However, the latter half of 2025 is projected to witness improved performance as interest rates stabilize and domestic investments accelerate. Singapore, Japan, and Hong Kong emerged as leading sources of capital, indicating APAC's increasing influence in global real estate markets.

India, a significant player in APAC, saw foreign investments amounting to USD 1.6 billion, with domestic capital deployment also climbing. The demand for core assets like residential and office spaces remains robust, suggesting a lucrative end to the year for the real estate sector.

