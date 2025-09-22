Hydropower Surge: Boosting Arunachal Pradesh's Growth

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has applauded the commencement of two significant hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting them as catalysts for the state's growth by leveraging its innate potential.

During his visit to Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi launched development projects valued at over Rs 5,100 crore. Among these ventures were the two transformative hydropower projects.

Amit Shah described the initiatives, which span power production, healthcare, connectivity, and welfare, as pivotal in propelling Arunachal Pradesh toward progress. He expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's efforts.