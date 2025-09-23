Argentina's Bold Tax Breaks to Boost Export Sales Amid Economic Turmoil

Argentina's government has temporarily scrapped export taxes on grains and meats in a strategic move to expedite sales and stabilize the distressed peso. Just over a month before congressional elections, President Javier Milei's administration faces legislative hurdles that have pushed investors toward the stable dollar, depleting central bank reserves.

The taxes on soy, corn, wheat, and by-products, like biodiesel, are suspended until the end of October or until exports hit $7 billion. This significant cut from previous tax levels alleviates financial strain on Argentina's vital export sector. Beef and poultry exports are similarly tax-free, spurring short-term selling driven by funding needs for next season's crops.

The strategic decision, though anticipated to spark an immediate sales surge, risks future supply saturation and price stagnation, analysts caution. Criticized by agricultural leaders for its temporary nature, the measure is seen as a stopgap to counter past measures' consequences while stimulating broader market optimism boosted by potential U.S. financial support promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)