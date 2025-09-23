Revolutionizing AI: SHI Locuz and AWS Unveil Generative AI Center of Innovation

Hyderabad, India - In a groundbreaking move that could reshape India's artificial intelligence landscape, SHI Locuz, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), has introduced the Generative AI Center of Innovation (COI). This initiative blends AWS's robust cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities with SHI Locuz's expansive domain knowledge, creating an unprecedented ecosystem fostering innovation for enterprises throughout the nation.

Central to its mission, the COI responds to the mounting demand for ethical and scalable Generative AI applications across various sectors. By offering a secure, enterprise-ready platform for AI development, the center facilitates rapid progress in AI transformation while ensuring strict compliance and governance. It targets critical areas such as e-governance, citizen services, policy implementation, smart city projects, and the education sector.

The COI's offerings are extensive, providing rapid deployment of AI solutions, comprehensive compliance controls, and advanced AI technologies from AWS. Additional support from SHI Locuz's expert tech teams ensures organizations can adapt and thrive, harnessing AI's potential fully.

(With inputs from agencies.)