China's Shift in WTO Status: A Global Trade Game-Changer

China has announced a significant shift in its stance within the World Trade Organization, declaring it will no longer seek the special treatment traditionally granted to developing countries. This decision marks a major turn in global trade dynamics, fulfilling a long-standing demand by the United States.

The move, revealed by Commerce Ministry officials, is described as an effort to strengthen the global trading system, which faces increasing threats from tariff battles and protectionist policies. The officials did not directly reference the United States or the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on multiple nations, including China.

The WTO, a key platform for international trade discussions and agreements, has faced calls for reform. The head of the Geneva-based organization applauded China's decision as pivotal to WTO reform, labeling it a culmination of persistent efforts.

