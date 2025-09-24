Left Menu

Daimler Expands Footprint with New Jammu Dealership

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has opened a new BharatBenz dealership, PPS Trucking, in Jammu. Located on National Highway 44, the 22,000 sq ft facility offers sales, service, and spares support to various regions in Jammu and Kashmir. It is equipped to serve over 2,700 vehicles annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:28 IST
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has inaugurated a new dealership in Jammu, enhancing its BharatBenz network in India. The move marks a strategic expansion by the subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, promising better accessibility and services for customers in high-demand regions.

The new facility, named 'PPS Trucking', is strategically positioned on National Highway 44 at Kartholi Village, Birpur. Spanning across 22,000 square feet, it will cater to sales, service, and spares, covering critical areas like Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, and Kishtwar, according to a company statement.

Rajiv Chaturvedi, President and Chief Business Officer of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, emphasized the significance of the Jammu and Kashmir region. With increasing infrastructure projects and transport demands, the new dealership aims to provide comprehensive solutions, equipped to handle over 2,700 vehicles annually and employing 35 technicians. Chaturvedi highlighted the collaboration with PPS Trucking to deliver top-tier sales and after-sales support in the region.

