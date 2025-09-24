Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives on Delhi-Dehradun Highway

A tragic road accident on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway claimed the lives of three individuals—Radhika (24), Annu (21), and Aditya (19)—late Tuesday night. The crash involved a car, a motorcycle, and an Uttarakhand Roadways bus near the Khatauli bypass, according to police reports.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Ratenpuri police station when the bus, traveling from Delhi to Uttarakhand, collided with both the car and the motorcycle, stated SHO Rakesh Kumar. Anuj and his daughter Aradhya, who were passengers in the car, sustained severe injuries and were hospitalized.

Details indicate that the bus driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. Police have since seized the abandoned vehicle as part of their ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)