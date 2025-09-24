Left Menu

India Emerges as a Self-Reliant Defence Giant

India has transitioned from reliance on foreign defence companies to becoming a self-reliant nation and supplier, exporting to over 100 countries. The progress is highlighted by Rs 20,000 crore in business recorded at Defence Expo 2025. Innovations and MSMEs play crucial roles in strengthening India's defence capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:12 IST
India has taken significant strides towards self-reliance in the defence sector, transitioning from dependence on foreign companies to becoming a key supplier of defence products to over 100 countries, according to a senior defence ministry official.

At the Defence Expo 2025, business transactions worth over Rs 20,000 crore were recorded, underscoring India's robust move towards independence in defence. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has emphasized the need for a strong national defence, aligning with the nation's achievements in achieving self-sufficiency and export capabilities.

Start-ups and innovation initiatives, particularly through the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), have been instrumental in this progress, while MSMEs face challenges in technology access and competitiveness. However, partnerships with larger Indian firms are helping them strengthen defence platforms. The 'Make in India' initiative has seen significant success, with indigenous defence production turnover surpassing Rs 1.5 lakh crore and exports exceeding Rs 23,000 crore this year.

