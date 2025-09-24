Left Menu

Legal Battle Begins Over Fatal Aerial Collision

The family of a victim from the deadly January 29 collision involving an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army helicopter filed a lawsuit against the airline, its subsidiary, and the U.S. government. The suit claims negligence by the airline, Army, and FAA, leading to the preventable tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:28 IST
Legal Battle Begins Over Fatal Aerial Collision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The family of one victim from the fatal collision on January 29, involving an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter, has initiated legal action against the airline, its subsidiary, and the U.S. government. This tragic event resulted in the deaths of 67 people near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The lawsuit further implicates PSA Airlines, which operated the ill-fated flight. It accuses the airlines, the Army, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of negligence, stating that they failed to avert the 'wholly avoidable tragedy.'

The filing claims that the Army's flight crew did not maintain the required altitude for the Blackhawk helicopter, while the FAA allegedly failed in its duty to separate aircraft in the airspace and issue timely safety alerts when they were in hazardous proximity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Attack at Dallas ICE Office Sparks Ideological Concerns

Deadly Attack at Dallas ICE Office Sparks Ideological Concerns

 Global
2
Kerala's Milestone: Palakkad Smart City Steps Forward

Kerala's Milestone: Palakkad Smart City Steps Forward

 India
3
Mustafizur Rahman Joins Elite Club with 150 T20I Wickets

Mustafizur Rahman Joins Elite Club with 150 T20I Wickets

 United Arab Emirates
4
Congress Strengthens Leadership with 144 New District Presidents

Congress Strengthens Leadership with 144 New District Presidents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025