Legal Battle Begins Over Fatal Aerial Collision

The family of one victim from the fatal collision on January 29, involving an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter, has initiated legal action against the airline, its subsidiary, and the U.S. government. This tragic event resulted in the deaths of 67 people near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The lawsuit further implicates PSA Airlines, which operated the ill-fated flight. It accuses the airlines, the Army, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of negligence, stating that they failed to avert the 'wholly avoidable tragedy.'

The filing claims that the Army's flight crew did not maintain the required altitude for the Blackhawk helicopter, while the FAA allegedly failed in its duty to separate aircraft in the airspace and issue timely safety alerts when they were in hazardous proximity.

(With inputs from agencies.)