Thomas Cook and Blinkit Revolutionize Forex with Quick Commerce Partnership

Thomas Cook (India) has announced a groundbreaking partnership with quick commerce service Blinkit to deliver its 'Borderless Multicurrency' cards to customers within minutes. This innovative service is now operational in three major Indian metropolitan areas: Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

By incorporating quick commerce into the realm of foreign exchange, Thomas Cook aims to meet the rising demand for fast and efficient forex solutions. The service, managed by Thomas Cook's dedicated forex team, ensures compliance and processing within an hour, offering a convenient solution for last-minute forex needs.

Blinkit's Senior Vice President of Revenue, Anish Shrivastava, emphasized the partnership's focus on easing travelers' experiences. Customers can receive blank forex cards at their doorstep, with Blinkit providing delivery and Thomas Cook handling the secure V-KYC process and card activation.