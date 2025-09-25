New Registration Rules Spark Transparency in Non-Basmati Rice Exports

The Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) has expressed strong support for the government's recent decision to require all non-basmati rice export contracts to be registered with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). This new regulation aims to enhance transparency and uniformity in rice exportation.

Previously, the export of basmati rice already required registration, ensuring oversight and consistency. With non-basmati rice now following suit, authorities expect the policy to curb longstanding issues associated with abrupt regulatory changes that have often harmed exporters.

The registration mandate is seen as a crucial step in protecting the interests of both exporters and domestic priorities. The new fee for registering contracts is set at Rs 8 per tonne, and enforcement is currently underway as part of the updated export policy.