Modi's GST Reforms: Paving the Path to India's Economic Resilience
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized ongoing GST reforms to reduce tax burdens and bolster India's economy, addressing falsehoods by opposition parties. He advocated for self-reliance and domestic manufacturing, citing advances in sectors like defence, as he addressed the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will persist, aimed at easing the tax load on citizens as India's economic strength amplifies. Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025, Modi highlighted the nation's firm dedication to reform, supported by democratic and political stability.
Modi detailed several GST-related accomplishments, including making income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free, which he believes will enable citizens to save Rs 2.5 lakh crore this year. He contended that opposition parties have spread misleading information to mask their governance failures, notably pointing out excessive taxation under previous Congress regimes.
Reiterating India's objective of becoming a developed nation by 2047, Modi encouraged self-sufficiency, urging local production and reducing foreign reliance. He noted notable progress in sectors like defence, where Uttar Pradesh is pivotal, citing upcoming production of AK-203 rifles, developments in mobile manufacturing, and more.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- GST
- reforms
- economy
- India
- tax
- saving
- manufacturing
- self-reliance
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
Indian Students Struggle with H-1B Visa Costs
India Names Squad for West Indies Tests: Agarkar Highlights Player Fitness
India's First CXO Pickleball League: A New Era in Corporate Sports
US Treasury Sanctions Indian Nationals and Pharmacy for Fentanyl Trafficking
PHorce Club Teams Up with Cricket Star Cheteshwar Pujara to Ignite Pickleball Revolution in India