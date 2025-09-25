Left Menu

Modi's GST Reforms: Paving the Path to India's Economic Resilience

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized ongoing GST reforms to reduce tax burdens and bolster India's economy, addressing falsehoods by opposition parties. He advocated for self-reliance and domestic manufacturing, citing advances in sectors like defence, as he addressed the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:09 IST
Modi's GST Reforms: Paving the Path to India's Economic Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will persist, aimed at easing the tax load on citizens as India's economic strength amplifies. Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025, Modi highlighted the nation's firm dedication to reform, supported by democratic and political stability.

Modi detailed several GST-related accomplishments, including making income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free, which he believes will enable citizens to save Rs 2.5 lakh crore this year. He contended that opposition parties have spread misleading information to mask their governance failures, notably pointing out excessive taxation under previous Congress regimes.

Reiterating India's objective of becoming a developed nation by 2047, Modi encouraged self-sufficiency, urging local production and reducing foreign reliance. He noted notable progress in sectors like defence, where Uttar Pradesh is pivotal, citing upcoming production of AK-203 rifles, developments in mobile manufacturing, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FMCG Giants Embrace D2C: A Winning Strategy for Premium Growth

FMCG Giants Embrace D2C: A Winning Strategy for Premium Growth

 India
2
PM Sharif Calls for Climate Justice: Urges Global Action Beyond Debt

PM Sharif Calls for Climate Justice: Urges Global Action Beyond Debt

 United States
3
Copper Futures Soar Amid Major Supply Disruptions

Copper Futures Soar Amid Major Supply Disruptions

 India
4
Flying Towards Safety: A New Era for Cockpit Alert Systems

Flying Towards Safety: A New Era for Cockpit Alert Systems

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025