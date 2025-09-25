Modi's GST Reforms: Paving the Path to India's Economic Resilience

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will persist, aimed at easing the tax load on citizens as India's economic strength amplifies. Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025, Modi highlighted the nation's firm dedication to reform, supported by democratic and political stability.

Modi detailed several GST-related accomplishments, including making income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free, which he believes will enable citizens to save Rs 2.5 lakh crore this year. He contended that opposition parties have spread misleading information to mask their governance failures, notably pointing out excessive taxation under previous Congress regimes.

Reiterating India's objective of becoming a developed nation by 2047, Modi encouraged self-sufficiency, urging local production and reducing foreign reliance. He noted notable progress in sectors like defence, where Uttar Pradesh is pivotal, citing upcoming production of AK-203 rifles, developments in mobile manufacturing, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)