Delhi's Public Transportation Evolution: Progress and Challenges

A government report reveals a decline in vehicle density and road accidents in Delhi alongside increased Delhi Metro ridership and a fluctuating public transport access. The report highlights a growth in the fleet of public buses but notes a drop in overall public transport usage before a resurgence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:12 IST
Delhi has witnessed significant changes in its transportation landscape, as revealed in a recent government report. The number of vehicles per 1,000 people dropped dramatically from 530 in 2015-16 to 373 in 2023-24, with a corresponding reduction in road accidents.

The report by the Delhi State Framework Indicator, shared by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, shows a positive trend in public transport, with Delhi Metro's daily ridership soaring from 2.62 million to 5.78 million over the same period. Conversely, the access to public transport for the population saw ups and downs, ultimately reaching 45.83 percent in 2023-24.

The report aligns with sustainable development goals, emphasizing the need for safer, affordable, and accessible transport solutions, especially for vulnerable populations. Despite fluctuations, there is notable progress towards these targets as indicated by the growth in the fleet of DTC and cluster buses.

