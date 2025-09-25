Sarala Birla University Sets Up Eastern India's First Immersive Nursing Experience Hub

In a transformative move for healthcare education, Sarala Birla University (SBU) in Ranchi, in partnership with MediSim VR, will establish Eastern India's first Center of Excellence for Immersive Nursing Experience. The center will incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR) into nursing training, setting a new standard in healthcare education.

This initiative follows a breakthrough seminar by MediSim VR at SBU, which garnered strong support from the university leadership. The partnership aims to offer simulation-based training that enhances the clinical competence of nursing students while aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020's emphasis on integrating frontier technologies.

Prof. (Dr.) Jeganathan Chockalingam, Vice Chancellor of SBU, expressed confidence that the center will not only lead regional advancements but serve as a national model. Sabarish Chandrasekaran, Co-founder and CEO of MediSim VR, highlighted the partnership as a crucial step in positioning India as a leader in technology-driven healthcare education, potentially replicable nationwide.

