Sarala Birla University Sets Up Eastern India's First Immersive Nursing Experience Hub

Sarala Birla University in Ranchi partners with MediSim VR to unveil Eastern India's first Center of Excellence for Immersive Nursing, integrating AI and VR into nursing education. This initiative aligns with the NEP 2020 vision, marking a significant step in transforming healthcare education with cutting-edge technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:13 IST
Sarala Birla University to Host Eastern India's First Center of Excellence for Immersive Nursing Experience in Partnership with MediSim VR. Image Credit: ANI
In a transformative move for healthcare education, Sarala Birla University (SBU) in Ranchi, in partnership with MediSim VR, will establish Eastern India's first Center of Excellence for Immersive Nursing Experience. The center will incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR) into nursing training, setting a new standard in healthcare education.

This initiative follows a breakthrough seminar by MediSim VR at SBU, which garnered strong support from the university leadership. The partnership aims to offer simulation-based training that enhances the clinical competence of nursing students while aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020's emphasis on integrating frontier technologies.

Prof. (Dr.) Jeganathan Chockalingam, Vice Chancellor of SBU, expressed confidence that the center will not only lead regional advancements but serve as a national model. Sabarish Chandrasekaran, Co-founder and CEO of MediSim VR, highlighted the partnership as a crucial step in positioning India as a leader in technology-driven healthcare education, potentially replicable nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

