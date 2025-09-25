Left Menu

Bridging Giants: US Delegation Advocates New Global Economy Rules Amidst China's Rise

A US congressional delegation visited China to discuss renegotiating global economic rules, acknowledging China's rise. Rep Adam Smith emphasized continued business interactions despite trade tensions and called for open communication between governments and militaries to resolve ongoing issues, with a focus on a fair, rules-based international economic order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:41 IST
Bridging Giants: US Delegation Advocates New Global Economy Rules Amidst China's Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A US congressional delegation has called for a renegotiation of global economic rules to align with China's emergence as a contender for global leadership. The delegation, led by Rep Adam Smith, acknowledged that the US-led post-World War II order has served many nations well, but recognized the need for change.

The three Democrats and one Republican spent five days in China, including meetings with Shanghai's mayor, where trade issues were discussed. Smith noted the continuing business between the two economies, despite the ongoing trade war, and expressed the need for discussion to reduce tariffs and other import barriers.

Smith emphasized the importance of dialogue between the US and Chinese militaries as two major nuclear powers. He stressed the potential benefits of a rules-based international economic order that accommodates everyone's interests, urging robust debate and negotiation on the subject.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Green Hydrogen Market Poised for Growth: Key Insights from Industry Summit

India's Green Hydrogen Market Poised for Growth: Key Insights from Industry ...

 India
2
Tragic Collision in Jharkhand: Lives Shattered on NH-33

Tragic Collision in Jharkhand: Lives Shattered on NH-33

 India
3
Submer Targets India as Data Center Powerhouse

Submer Targets India as Data Center Powerhouse

 India
4
Nicolas Sarkozy's Controversial Conviction: A Blow to French Politics

Nicolas Sarkozy's Controversial Conviction: A Blow to French Politics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025